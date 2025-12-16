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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingESGEast of EnglandInvestmentSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Crown Estate lines up 4,000 homes for East Hemel site

16 Dec 2025 | 11:51 | London | by May Agaran

Project forms part of wider Hemel Garden Communities

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