NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DevelopmentEast of EnglandUK & IrelandOfficeResidentialInvestmentPlanning

Crown Estate plans £2bn Cambridge business park revamp

24 Jul 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The King’s property company also investing £1.5m into Greater Cambridge Impact

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

The Crown Estate unveils next phase of West End estate revamp

22 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Crown Estate and Lendlease finalise development partnership

1 Jul 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

Development reigns for The Crown Estate

26 Jun 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

The Crown Estate reappoints chief executive

18 Jun 2026
Read