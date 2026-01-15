Crown Estate prelets 124,000 sq ft West End office to Ares

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15 Jan 2026 | 15:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Ares Management to fully occupy One Hanover Street scheme
Sovereign wealth tax shake-up: how much will it cost?
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Shoppers’ paradise: how to create value as centres return to core
BNP Paribas Real Estate promotes Keith O’Neill to CEO for Ireland
Sale of £320m City trophy completes
Harwell plans 155,000 sq ft research facility at Oxfordshire campus
Addington leases top floor of City office to advisory firm
Hotel investor eyes €260m CitizenM portfolio
Jon Di-Stefano departs Greencore Homes
GPA appoints joint chief operating officers
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office