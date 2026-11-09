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LogisticsAPACContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestment

CTP acquires $500m Vietnamese logistics platform from Ares

9 Nov 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Entry into the country marks firm's first major steps towards globalisation

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