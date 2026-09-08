CTP appoints Romania construction director

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8 Sep 2026 | 14:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Iulian Ciobotaru takes new role at logistics developer
UK and European REIT CEOs “lack skin in the game”
Trio of tenants take 53,000 sq ft at King’s Cross estate
Banor launches senior real estate credit strategy
DWS rebrands to Deutsche Asset Management
Newcore appoints former Credit Suisse exec as chair
Blue Coast lines up Hub for Southwark and Shoreditch co-living projects
Maya Capital taps Vanessa Benladj to lead capital formation
Nuveen’s Devonshire Square Building 7 hits full occupancy
Cohort Capital completes Stafford London mezz facility
Hollis bolsters Bristol team with director hire
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Rise of the super investors
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire