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LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyDevelopmentInvestment

CTP debuts 200,000 sq m Italian logistics park

14 Oct 2026 | 07:21 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project is part of developer’s €1bn investment plan

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