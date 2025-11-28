Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentItaly

CTP enters Italy with €1bn investment plans

28 Nov 2025 | 07:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Dutch logistics developer will allocate the capital over five years

