Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateESGLogisticsNetherlands

CTP issues €600m green bond

14 Oct 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Proceeds will be used for portfolio financing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Loading Dock

WDP enters bond market with €500m issue 

9 Oct 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

CTP appoints Bulgaria managing director 

8 Oct 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

BF and Fox form German logistics financing joint venture 

6 Oct 2025
Read

Logistri secures €87m loan from Swedish bank

30 Sep 2025
Read