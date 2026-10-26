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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLeasing

CTP kicks off Belgrade logistics project

26 Oct 2026 | 13:29 | London | by Angelo Castillo

10,000 sq m has been prelet at CTPark Belgrade Borča

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