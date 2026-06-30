NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLeasing

CTP kicks off Hungarian logistics development

30 Jun 2026 | 14:17 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Park has 66,000 sq m of development potential

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

7R prelets Polish logistics centre to Pepco

16 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

LeadCrest leases 20,000 sq m Polish shed to ID Logistics

26 May 2026
Read

EQT powers up with £550m pan-European logistics acquisition

19 May 2026
Read
Road, Architecture, Building

CTP to develop Bucharest shed for Leroy Merlin

13 May 2026
Read