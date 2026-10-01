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RegenerationContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyIndustrialLogistics

CTP launches €700m Düsseldorf regeneration project

1 Oct 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The firm had bought the former industrial site for €150m

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