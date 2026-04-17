NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeESGLeasing

CTP leases Sofia warehouse to Metro

17 Apr 2026 | 07:08 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Facility will consolidate wholesale retailer’s operations at a single hub

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Transportation

CTP kicks off Belgrade logistics project

26 Oct 2026
Read
Road, Outdoors, Transportation

CTP signs Pepco to 56,000 sq m at Bucharest logistics park

20 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Steel

CTP debuts 200,000 sq m Italian logistics park

14 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

P3 puts €37m Barcelona warehouse on the market

5 Oct 2026
Read