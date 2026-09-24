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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

CTP lets 16,700 sq m at German logistics park

24 Sep 2026 | 11:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

3PL specialist Hippocampus takes space at CTPark Solingen

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