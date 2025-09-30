Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLeasing

CTP lets Prague logistics hub to Rossmann

30 Sep 2025 | 07:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Completion of the 30,000 sq m facility is due in 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Panattoni secures €30m loan for Polish warehouse 

11 Sep 2025
Read
Landmark, The Centre Pompidou, Person

CTP lets Budapest logistics hub to Chinese manufacturer

3 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

7R appoints head of Czech Republic 

27 Aug 2025
Read

Accolade buys €100m+ Czech industrial park from Garbe

8 Jul 2025
Read