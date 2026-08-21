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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeESGLogisticsNetherlands

CTP places €500m green bond

21 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets

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