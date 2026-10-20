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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLeasing

CTP signs Pepco to 56,000 sq m at Bucharest logistics park

20 Oct 2026 | 11:53 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Retailer has switched to a direct lease structure at CTPark Bucharest West

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