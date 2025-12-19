NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLeasing

CTP signs P&G to Prague logistics facility

19 Dec 2025 | 15:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Consumer goods giant takes 37,000 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

HelloParks signs cable manufacturer at Budapest shed

30 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

CTP lets 16,700 sq m at German logistics park

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

CTP lets 104,000 sq m at Polish logistics park

11 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

7R launches €70m debut German logistics project

15 Jul 2026
Read