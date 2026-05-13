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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentLeasing

CTP to develop Bucharest shed for Leroy Merlin

13 May 2026 | 13:55 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

DIY retailer expands regional distribution centre

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