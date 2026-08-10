NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandWales

Cube AM buys £10m Wrexham logistics hub

10 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Leased asset spans 110,000 sq ft

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Bridges and Pembury plan £70m Warwickshire logistics scheme

5 Aug 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Harworth eyes second hyperscale date centre site

5 Aug 2026
Read

RLAM lines up £340m Northampton logistics project

4 Aug 2026
Read

European real estate investment hits €116bn in first half

31 Jul 2026
Read