NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeCorporate

Cubion expands investment advisory with Düsseldorf hire

16 Jul 2026 | 15:04 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Stefan Mellies to join brokerage in January

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Savills' Düsseldorf investment lead departs

25 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Central Group sells Düsseldorf department store to Midstad

10 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

BNP Paribas REIM offloads €60m Blue Duo Düsseldorf

26 May 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

New investors lined up for €240m Düsseldorf steel tower

19 May 2026
Read