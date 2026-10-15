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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpainDevelopmentInvestment

Culmia and Cross Ocean invest €400m in Madrid housing projects

15 Oct 2026 | 13:13 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Joint venture targets residential developments across Community of Madrid

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