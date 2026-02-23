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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSpain

Culmia and Meag plan €400m Spanish affordable housing platform

23 Feb 2026 | 12:06 | London | by Amy Finch

Investment into 2,500-bed portfolio is first from infrastructure fund

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