Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentLogisticsUK & Ireland

Curzon de Vere bags £57m loan for Ipswich logistics expansion

11 Nov 2025 | 14:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Two separate facilities provided by Eldridge Real Estate Credit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Human, Finger

Puma agrees £31m loan for trio of care home schemes

6 Nov 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Person

Mago Capital secures financing for £125m Notting Hill deal

5 Nov 2025
Read

Topland agrees £17m senior loan for Oxford Street purchase

3 Nov 2025
Read

Elysian Residences secures £88m property investment loan

29 Oct 2025
Read