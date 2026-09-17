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PeopleCorporateInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Cushman adds ex-WeWork director to London team

17 Sep 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Arron Browne joins as head of flexible offices

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