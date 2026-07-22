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CorporateIrelandUK & IrelandESGLeasingSustainability

Cushman announces wave of promotions

22 Jul 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Two new divisional directors named within the firm's Irish business

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