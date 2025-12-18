NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesContinental EuropeLife SciencesPeopleSpainTechnologyUK & Ireland

Cushman appoints head of science and innovation

18 Dec 2025 | 11:35 | London | by May Agaran

Rory MacGregor promoted to role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Fire hires Cushman France's industrial capital markets head

2 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

European living sector enters period of income growth

1 Oct 2026
Read

Cushman Germany hires logistics capital markets director

30 Sep 2026
Read
City, Road, Metropolis

Cushman veteran launches Avalon Real Estate Partners

29 Sep 2026
Read