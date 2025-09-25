Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentOffice

Cushman Germany names head of office investment

25 Sep 2025 | 13:33 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Daniel Sander previously worked at CBRE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman beefs up valuation team with two senior hires  

24 Sep 2025
Read
Furniture, Table, Architecture

CBRE names European investment banking head

23 Sep 2025
Read

Cushman appoints head of residential investment for North Rhine-Westphalia

23 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Plant

UCL prelets 40,000 sq ft at Lazari's Maple House office

18 Sep 2025
Read