Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Cushman hires DekaBank UK boss

10 Jul 2025 | 09:34 | London | by May Agaran

Chris Bennett takes head of London offices capital markets role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Changes at the top for DekaBank in the UK

10 Jul 2025
Read
Computer, Electronics, Hardware

Panattoni moves into data centre development with senior hires

10 Jul 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Head of healthcare leaves Cushman

9 Jul 2025
Read

More residential big-hitters leave Cushman

4 Jul 2025
Read