NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandCorporatePeople

Cushman hires Knight Frank partner to lead hotel capital markets team

5 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Ryan Lynn takes the reins in growing hospitality team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Downtown

US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business

5 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Gate

Gencom acquires £300m+ London luxury hotel

4 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

£100m Edinburgh hotel development opportunity in play

3 Nov 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Graham + Sibbald hires CBRE hotel valuation director

29 Oct 2026
Read