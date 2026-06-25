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PeopleCorporateLogisticsLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

Cushman hires London and South East logistics partner

25 Jun 2026 | 14:15 | London | by May Agaran

Ivan Scott has more than 30 years of industry experience

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