NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Cushman hires student accommodation specialist

2 Mar 2026 | 08:16 | London | by James Buckley

Appointment marks a return to the firm for Davis

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living

10 Sep 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Cluttons adds partners to healthcare and senior living team

10 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme

10 Sep 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

DTZ Investors appoints Generali exec to lead capital-raising push

10 Sep 2026
Read