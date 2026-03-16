NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleAPACContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyUK & Ireland

Cushman names APAC & EMEA finance chief

16 Mar 2026 | 13:32 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Victoria Lake joins from Accenture

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

JLL Ireland names new CEO and capital markets head

22 Sep 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Ridgley takes the reins at Cushman’s UK hospitality team

14 Sep 2026
Read
Door, Floor, Architecture

APAC investment in European hotels surges 86% year on year

10 Aug 2026
Read

Cushman reports leasing growth on prime asset demand

5 Aug 2026
Read