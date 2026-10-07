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PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateNetherlands

Cushman Netherlands appoints trio of partners

7 Oct 2026 | 14:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

George Voorhout, Gerard Simonis and Tom Custers bring valuation and asset services experience

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