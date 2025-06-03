Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleOccupierOfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Cushman partner heads to JLL

3 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Senior figure departs Leeds office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Avison Young hires duo for senior Leeds and Newcastle roles

6 May 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Advertisement

Knight Frank swoops for senior Allsop pair

28 Apr 2025
Read
Person, Adult, Male

L&G's Erlam departs for new role

23 Apr 2025
Read
Beverage, Drink, Coca

Allsop announces raft of promotions in London and Leeds

2 Apr 2025
Read