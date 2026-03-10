NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsCorporateLondonPeopleSouth EastUK & Ireland

Cushman poaches logistics partner

10 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Industry veteran focuses on London and South East

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Furniture, Table, Tabletop

Cushman appoints EMEA capital markets sector heads

5 Mar 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Cushman hires student accommodation specialist

2 Mar 2026
Read

Cushman names North West office agency partner

26 Feb 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman appoints EMEA offices, living and tenant representation heads

24 Feb 2026
Read