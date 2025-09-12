Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceOffice

Cushman promotes trio in French office capital markets division 

12 Sep 2025 | 07:11 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Julien Bonnefoy, Gautier Chapart and Timothée Avril take on new roles 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Maya Capital hires veteran trio for origination push

5 Sep 2025
Read
Guillaume Barthelemy, Newmark

Newmark adds office specialist to its French team

4 Sep 2025
Read
34-36 rue du Louvre,Paris 1st arrondissement, France

Amundi kicks off €625m Paris office disposal plan

3 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Sam Jamieson to lead JLL’s Leeds office agency team

2 Sep 2025
Read