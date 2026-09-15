NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogistics

Cushman recruits Colliers logistics trio in Frankfurt

15 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Yunus Erciyas will take over as head of the lettings division from 1 January 2027

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Cushman & Wakefield recruits Zijad Gibic back from Colliers

4 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Cushman hires BNP Paribas RE team in Hamburg

27 Jul 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Cushman appoints new Berlin head of office investment

1 Jul 2026
Read

Cushman appoints head of retail agency Germany

23 Jun 2026
Read