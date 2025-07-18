Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyGlobalMiddle East

Cushman refreshes leadership after German repositioning 

18 Jul 2025 | 15:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Pierre Nolte succeeds Tina Reuter as she steps up to lead EMEA division 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman names new UK & Ireland head

18 Jul 2025
Read

Cushman's German research squad moves to Newmark

16 Jul 2025
Read

Cushman hires DekaBank UK boss

10 Jul 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Head of healthcare leaves Cushman

9 Jul 2025
Read