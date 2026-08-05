NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingAPACAlternativesCanadaContinental EuropeCorporateData centresFranceGermanyIndustrialOfficeUK & IrelandUnited States

Cushman reports leasing growth on prime asset demand

5 Aug 2026 | 14:06 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Leasing revenue up by 27% in second quarter

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Photography, City, Metropolis

Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns

6 Aug 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Cushman & Wakefield recruits Zijad Gibic back from Colliers

4 Aug 2026
Read

Shopping centre investment market poised for strong second half

4 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Person

Appeninn acquires €100m+ Polish retail portfolio

3 Aug 2026
Read