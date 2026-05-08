NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateIndustrialOfficeResidentialRetailUK & IrelandUnited States

Cushman reports record first-quarter revenue but posts loss

8 May 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Alexander Peace

11% increase driven by leasing and capital markets revenue

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Cafeteria, Indoors, Restaurant

IWG posts record revenue and new signings

11 Aug 2026
Read

Cushman reports leasing growth on prime asset demand

5 Aug 2026
Read

AI tenants drive Central London office take-up in second quarter

27 Jul 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Blackstone points to recovering public real estate markets

24 Jul 2026
Read