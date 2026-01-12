Cushman veteran joins Knight Frank's occupier services team

PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateLeasing
12 Jan 2026 | 12:55 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
James Maddock was EMEA head of occupier services at Cushman
JLL boosts data centre advisory platform
BNP Paribas RE appoints head of UK advisory
Sale of Boots’ Oxford Street flagship completes
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
Criterion’s Globe House conversion refused again
Poundland files administration notice
CBRE IM appoints head of office and retail asset operations
Q+A: Nuveen’s Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year
Landsec completes £516m Metrocentre acquisition
Deloitte expands Irish property team with senior hire
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Former Pimco trio launch European investment platform