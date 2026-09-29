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Cushman veteran launches Avalon Real Estate Partners

29 Sep 2026 | 17:41 | London | by Robin Marriott

Marc-Antoine Buysschaert's new firm is raising capital to target office investments in Brussels' CBD

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