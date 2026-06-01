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PeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

Cushman hires BTR heavyweight to expand living arm

1 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Agency ramps up resi ambitions with second high-stakes appointment

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