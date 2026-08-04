NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Cushman & Wakefield recruits Zijad Gibic back from Colliers

4 Aug 2026 | 16:55 | London | by Michael Minarzik

He will take up the role of head of office agency in Frankfurt

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head of leasing at Cushman's Frankfurt office leaves company

2 Apr 2024
Read

Cushman appoints partner in Frankfurt office leasing team

10 Feb 2023
Read

Colliers Frankfurt rehires office letting specialist

5 Dec 2023
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

German pension insurer leases 13,000 sq m in Frankfurt high-rise

26 Jun 2025
Read