NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestmentLogisticsOfficePeopleResidentialRetail

Cushman’s new Germany chief bets on rebound with expansion plans

15 Dec 2025 | 13:55 | London | by Julie Cruz

Pierre Nolte aims to add 100 positions and open four regional offices in 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Fire hires Cushman France's industrial capital markets head

2 Oct 2026
Read

RN3 acquires €43m Dutch logistics facility

2 Oct 2026
Read

Five questions for Nevo IM's Cay Oertel

1 Oct 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party

1 Oct 2026
Read