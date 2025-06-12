Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateInvestmentLogisticsResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Custodian Property grows NAV to £423.5m

12 Jun 2025 | 08:13 | London | by May Agaran

Firm posts £12m increase due to valuation gains in full-year results

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Housing

Tokoro-backed HMO operator adds to £50m regional portfolio

12 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Cushman Germany – "Sometimes people just follow the money"

12 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Adult

Nick Montgomery to step back from managing Schroder REIT

11 Jun 2025
Read
Person, Human, Antelope

TR Property gears up for recovery

11 Jun 2025
Read