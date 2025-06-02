Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentCorporateEast MidlandsLogisticsResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Custodian REIT buys £22m property portfolio

2 Jun 2025 | 07:58 | London | by May Agaran

Transaction made through the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Merlin Properties Limited

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Logo, Symbol, Emblem

Custodian Property appoints non-executive director

6 Nov 2024
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

Custodian sweetens deal for Abrdn Property Income Trust

13 Mar 2024
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

Custodian still on the lookout for corporate deals

5 Dec 2024
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Custodian reports increased dividend after strong earnings

13 Jun 2024
Read