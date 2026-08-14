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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

CVC DIF acquires majority stake in German data centre firm

14 Aug 2026 | 13:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firstcolo operates two sites in Frankfurt

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