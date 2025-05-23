Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Czech buyer tables €100m+ bid for Kraków office

23 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Three-building complex achieved full occupancy in March

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CPIPG kicks off first Warsaw development

13 May 2025
Read

Syrena acquires Warsaw office from Manova

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Coldwell Banker makes first foray into Polish market  

14 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

€170m Prague portfolio launched for sale

14 May 2025
Read