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ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestment

Czech firms RSJ and Na Jelenách team up for €2bn+ Prague rental project

19 Oct 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Development is expected to provide around 5,500 apartments

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